WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he taught South Koreans to love, says 'Love You BTS' to promote Dunki OTT release

Shah Rukh Khan is a star and there is no denying this fact. The actor has had a fabulous 2023 professionally. He had 3 back-to-back releases last year that minted a decent number at the box office. Well, his recent release Dunki made its way on the OTT platform yesterday and to announce this news the actor and Netflix came together for a fun video. The actor talks about his house Mannat, loving Korean band BTS, and more.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fun video for Dunki’s OTT release

In the video that was released, we can see Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the visa office. He looks dapper in a black and white suit as he enters the office in swag. In the video when asked that he needs a visa for how many countries? The actor responds that he needs it for 190 countries. The visa officer asks him about any property that he possesses back in Mumbai. To this he boasts that his house Mannat is not sea-facing, the sea is Mannat-facing.

After this Shah Rukh Khan goes on to reveal that he has taught the South Koreans to fall in love and then with a Korean heart gesture he quips ‘Love you BTS’.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his disappearance after 2018

During the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai recently, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about this phase when he disappeared from film after 2018, suggesting that he was ‘licking his wounds’ and ‘feeling sorry for himself’.

Shah Rukh Khan responded by saying, “I had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learned to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learned perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones.”

