WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others get chatty with Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 success bash

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma has become one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. To celebrate the film's immaculate success of approaching the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office, the makers of the film organized a success party. The star-studded success party of Gadar 2 took place in Mumbai on September 2. Besides the cast and crew, numerous Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, and many others, attended the event. Now, a while ago, inside videos of SRK, Aamir, Salman, Kiara and many others interacting with Sunny have surfaced and fans are already loving the vibes.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and others get chatty with Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 success bash

On September 2, the success party of Gadar: The Katha Continues took place in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, most of the Bollywood celebrities attended the bash.

Now a while ago, videos of SRK, Salman, Aamir, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and others getting chatty with Sunny Deol during the party have surfaced.

The three Khans having a delightful moment with Sunny went viral on the internet as fans are loving the vibes. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tell Sunny Deol about the audience's reactions to Gadar 2

A video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani telling Sunny Deol the reactions of the audience in the theater while watching Gadar 2 surfaced on social media. The couple was heard saying, "The whole audience was shouting Hindustan Zindabad, it was unreal." The video also shows Sunny shedding some 'happy tears' hearing the praise from Kiara and Sidharth.

On the other hand, what caught fans' attention was Ameesha Patel having a sweet interaction with Shah Rukh Khan during the party. Both were seen smiling while talking to each other. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan meeting and having a chat with Sunny Deol who was also their mother Amrita Singh's first co-star in the film Betaab caught the attention of fans. Take a look:

