WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja with son AbRam amid Jawan's massive success

The Ganesh Utsav celebrations are happening enthusiastically across India, and Bollywood stars are making headlines every now and then. Lalbaugcha Raja, a famous Ganesh idol in Mumbai, is one of the most revered idols in the country. Each year, countless devotees come together to seek blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. After Vicky Kaushal, now, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja along with his son AbRam Khan to seek the blessings of the deity.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja along with son AbRam Khan

Today on the third day of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son AbRam Khan were seen visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. While the actor who is currently basking in the success of his latest film Jawan sported a white shirt paired with jeans, his younger son AbRam on the other hand donned a red kurta. HAVE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati Bappa home on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi

On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday evening, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and delighted his fans by sharing with them a glimpse of how he welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home. He shared a post and wrote a heartfelt note to extend his heartfelt wishes. Alongside a picture of Ganpati Bappa, the Jawan actor wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!” HAVE A LOOK:

Today, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a song titled Faraatta from his latest film Jawan which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The two-minute and 20-second-long song features SRK and Deepika Padukone as the characters Vikram and Aishwarya Rathore, dancing to the beats of the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi have provided the vocals, with additional vocals by Badshah, and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. The blockbuster film Jawan hit the big screens on 7 September.

ALSO READ: Jawan song Faraatta OUT: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone groove as Vikram and Aishwarya Rathore-WATCH