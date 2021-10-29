WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan seen leaving Mannat, son Aryan Khan's bail order conditions released

After more than 25 days of arrest, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan will likely be returning home from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. The actor's car was see leaving Mannat along with several other cars. The actor is most likely headed to pick up son Aryan from Arthur Road jail. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court also released Aryan Khan's bail order conditions. According to ANI's tweet, "Bail order of #AryanKhan states that he should present PR bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. He should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused and should surrender passport before Special Court immediately."

Along with Aryan, same conditions also apply to Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Apart from Rs 1 lakh bond, Aryan also needs to surrender his passport and appear at the NCB office between 11 am to 2 pm every Friday.

They also cannot leave Mumbai without the investigating officer's permission and should appear at the NCB office when called for interrogation.

They also cannot make a statement to the media or post anything related to the case on social media. They also cannot leave the country without permission from NDPS Court.

