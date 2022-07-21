WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in London, fans react

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for a schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in London. A few pictures of the actor had gone viral earlier when he was spotted on the sets of the film. The movie was announced in April this year alongside a video and had written, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023." The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023, and also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Now, a video of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is doing rounds on social media, in which, he is seen entering his car. The Om Shanti Om actor is seen donning a red shirt and a messy look. Soon after fans reacted to the video, a user added: "Ufff." While another user wrote: "MY MAN THE BEST." While a third user commented: "PATHAAN LION DUNKI. 2023 is ours." It is produced and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is co-produced by Gauri Khan. Reportedly, Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video HERE:

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Recently, he made a cameo appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Shah Rukh will appear in two more films next year. He has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in January 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will next feature in Atlee's highly-anticipated film, Jawan. He will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time and will also share the screen with Nayanthara. It will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe.

ALSO READ: PIC: Shah Rukh Khan's messy look from Dunki LEAKED; Actor spotted shooting for the film in London