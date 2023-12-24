WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan spotted waving at fans celebrating Dunki's success outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the grand release of Dunki. Today, December 24, the actor appeared outside his Mannat to greet fans celebrating the success of his film.
Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal was released on December 21. The theaters became stadiums with fans' loud cheering. Fans organized series of events to celebrate the release of Dunki. This year, SRK has given three blockbusters back to back from Pathaan, Jawan, to Dunki. Now a while ago, King Khan appeared outside his Mannat to greet the fans gathered outside his house as they celebrated the success of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial.
Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans celebrating Dunki's success outside Mannat
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base. His fans are one of a kind. On December 24, his fans gathered outside his Mannat to celebrate the success of Dunki and also the hattrick of SRK's blockbusters in 2023.
The actor looked dapper in a blue hoodie and blue jeans. He wore sunglasses and tied his hair with a hair band. In the video posted on Instagram, Shah Rukh can be seen waving at fans who can be heard cheering loudly for their idol.
Have a look:
In a recent interview with Box Office Worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about doing age-centric roles. He said, "I am 58 now, and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, 'in-your-face' kind of character."
Explaining how he won't be calling it a caricature, the actor continued, "But it was an over-the-top old person. In this (Dunki), he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been 'age honest' for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible."
The actor also said he is comfortable playing his age on-screen, but makers only offer him young roles since he looks young.
More about Dunki
Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Hirani. The cast of the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film is based on the concept of donkey flight and was released theatrically on December 21st.
ALSO READ: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan, Pathaan were not 'mass cinema'; feels ‘we kind of analyze films a lot'
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Cast:
Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 114 cr.
The theatrical release of DC's latest addition to the superhero franchise, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has arrived which, is a sequel to the original Aquaman (2018. The movie ) and marks the final release before the franchise's reboot into the new DC Universe. After a year filled with abysmal performances at the box ...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply