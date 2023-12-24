WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan spotted waving at fans celebrating Dunki's success outside Mannat

Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal was released on December 21. The theaters became stadiums with fans' loud cheering. Fans organized series of events to celebrate the release of Dunki. This year, SRK has given three blockbusters back to back from Pathaan, Jawan, to Dunki. Now a while ago, King Khan appeared outside his Mannat to greet the fans gathered outside his house as they celebrated the success of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial.

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans celebrating Dunki's success outside Mannat

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base. His fans are one of a kind. On December 24, his fans gathered outside his Mannat to celebrate the success of Dunki and also the hattrick of SRK's blockbusters in 2023.

The actor looked dapper in a blue hoodie and blue jeans. He wore sunglasses and tied his hair with a hair band. In the video posted on Instagram, Shah Rukh can be seen waving at fans who can be heard cheering loudly for their idol.

In a recent interview with Box Office Worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about doing age-centric roles. He said, "I am 58 now, and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, 'in-your-face' kind of character."

Explaining how he won't be calling it a caricature, the actor continued, "But it was an over-the-top old person. In this (Dunki), he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been 'age honest' for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible."

The actor also said he is comfortable playing his age on-screen, but makers only offer him young roles since he looks young.

More about Dunki

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Hirani. The cast of the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film is based on the concept of donkey flight and was released theatrically on December 21st.

