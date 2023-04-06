WATCH Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor leave for Kolkata Knight Riders match

It is that time of the year again when cricket fever is at its peak. IPL has already begun and the excitement around who will win the IPL trophy too is going on. Well, Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders who will be playing tonight. SRK often manages to take out time from his busy schedule to cheer his team and be there to enjoy the match. Today too the actor is making sure to fly to witness his team play and he is accompanied by daughter Suhana Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor snapped at Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan’s car arrived in style at Mumbai’s private airport. In the video, we can see that the first one to get down from the car was Shanaya Kapoor. She can be seen wearing a white tank top over blue denim and holding a backpack on her back. Then Suhana Khan got down wearing a floral-colored outfit. In the end came out SRK, who was surrounded by his entire team. These three are flying down to cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders who will be playing tonight.

Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office and it went on to become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

