WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans outside Mannat as Pathaan enters 400 crore club; Does his signature pose

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the most loved actors globally, is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of his recently released film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The action film has received immense love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Right from day one, the film has been on its way to breaking several records. By looking at the current trends, the box office of Pathaan doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. Meanwhile, amid enjoying a positive response and earth-shattering box office numbers, Shah Rukh was seen surprising his fans outside Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan addresses fans outside Mannat

On Sunday evening, King Khan decided to surprise his fans by making a starry appearance outside his house Mannat. He was seen doing his signature pose as he greeted his fans. As the film crossed the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Khan happily came out and waved at his fans. The actor was seen sporting a black shirt and denim jeans. He completed his look with a cool bandana. He also thanked the fans with folded hands. The traffic outside Mannat came to standstill as his fans went gaga over his appearance. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy A while ago, Deepika was seen visiting Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy to meet her fans. She was seen making an appearance in an all-black outfit. As soon as she entered the theatre, fans were seen chanting 'Shah Rukh'. Deepika played the role of an ISI agent and she has been appreciated for her action scenes in the film. Even her song Besharam Rang with SRK is one of the most loved songs currently. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. He also has Jawan with Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. The film is helmed by Atlee. Both films are slated to release this year.

ALSO READ: Pathaan box office; Shah Rukh Khan starrer race past $20 million Overseas in four days