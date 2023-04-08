WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan turns dance teacher to Virat Kohli as he shows him 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

Shah Rukh Khan, the much-loved Bollywood superstar is back in the industry after a long hiatus of over 4 years, with the massive success of Pathaan. The spy thriller, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, entered the prestigious 1000-Crore club and emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan is now set to be active in the industry, with some promising projects in his kitty. However, the superstar has now taken a break from his busy career, as the IPL fever has begun. In yesterday’s match the actor was seen teaching some hook steps to Virat Kohli and the video is doing rounds on internet.

Shah Rukh Khan teaches dance to Virat Kohli

In a video surfacing on the internet, we saw Shah Rukh Khan teaching the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli hook step of his hit number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan.’ At first, the actor got excited to see the skipper and hugged him quickly and then he showed him the dance steps. Later, they indulged in a conversation and the crowd was cheering out loud. For the unversed, it was yesterday’s video where Shah Rukh came to cheer up for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Although, the match was won by his team but the moment between the actor and the skipper literally won the internet.

Here’s the video

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

As reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the upcoming comedy thriller Jawan, which is slated to hit the theatres in June. He is also finally joining hands with senior filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in his career. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the upcoming social drama, which has been titled Dunki.

