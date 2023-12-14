WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple ahead of Dunki release; daughter Suhana Khan joins

Shah Rukh Khan is currently occupied with preparations for the highly anticipated release of Dunki. Ever since the announcement, Rajkumar Hirani's film has been generating a great deal of buzz.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness SRK's magical performance on the silver screen once more, as the film is set to hit theaters in just a week.

Prior to the film's release, Shah Rukh was seen paying a visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra today, December 14, accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Suhana Khan

Ahead of the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra today, December 14. The actor was joined by his daughter Suhana Khan who recently made her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

In the video shared by ANI, Shah Rukh can be seen offering prayers to the temple along with his daughter. King Khan wore a white tee and jeans while Suhana looked simply beautiful in a green churidar.

Have a look:

More about Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan started the countdown for the Dunki as he shared a new poster featuring him and Taapsee on December 13. Dropping the poster, the actor wrote, “Hardy hai ready..Uski girl-wali friend Manu ke saath ..Apne dost, bhai, behen, family ko free rakho…Le kar aa jao sabka pakad ke haath, Bas din bache hai aath! 8 Days To Go For #Dunki.”

Today, December 14, he shared another poster where SRK and Taapsee Pannu's characters are tied by a handcuff. Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a blazer, while Taapsee is dressed in a white wedding gown.

Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan penned a poem which read, “Suit-boot pehen kar ho jao taiyyaar.. Humse milne ke liye, you won’t have to go Far, leke aao biwi, girlfriend ya jisse bhi karte ho pyaar, 7 din baad aayenge aapse milne, Hardy, Manu aur uske yaar. 7 Days to go for #Dunki”

Dunki depicts Indians frequently using the Donkey Flight - an unlawful backdoor way - to enter nations like Canada and the United States. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2023.

