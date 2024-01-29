Whenever a Shah Rukh Khan film is released on the silver screen, it is a celebration amongst the fans. Nothing can match up the charm he exudes on the big screen with his romance and the excitement that he brings in the hearts of his fans with his edge-of-the-seat action is above anything else. Well, after giving some not-so-good films and a hiatus of almost 4 years, SRK was on a roll last year. He treated his fans with Pathaan, Jawan, and then finally with Dunki which have all set records at the box office. Now a video of him is going viral on social media where the superstar is thanking all his fans for the gratitude and love they have bestowed upon him.

Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to all his fans

Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club took to their Twitter handle and shared a video of the Dunki star from a press conference where he is thanking his fans and talking about receiving love from all across the globe. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Because I have been working for 33 years and you take such a big gap. Normally you do feel a little nervous and you feel ki ‘arrey yaar! I hope I have got the film right’.”

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “Usse pehle meri kuch filmein thi jo itni achi nahi gayi to mujhe ye bhi lagne laga tha ki main achi filmein ab bana nahi raha hoon. But I think, more than my films, ek pyaar tha logo ka..jo Pathaan ke liye, Jo Jawaan ke liye and jo Dunki ke liye..This whole country and people outside this country have actually taken me to their heart, more than the films, and have said that ‘arrey yaar, 4 saal ke liye mat jaya karo. 2-4 mahine theek hai.’ So I am very very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise ‘jo main karta hu wo theek karta hoon aur mujhe wo baar baar karte rehna chahiye.’”

Dunki to be screened for UK government

As per an ANI report, the United Kingdom government plans to screen the comedy-drama Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The report mentions that the government considers the topic of illegal immigration as 'relevant' in the present time, particularly due to the portrayal of the perilous Dunki route. Since Dunki has received a positive response in the UK, government officials are also eager to watch it.

