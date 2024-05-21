WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday rejoice as KKR enters IPL 2024 finals

Today, May 21, was a crucial day for the supporters of Kolkata Knight Riders. The team locked horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad and finally secured their spot in the IPL 2024 finale.

To celebrate this big win, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his kids AbRam, Suhana, and other B-town youngsters was at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The celebs also took to social media to announce this good news.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and others celebrate as KKR enters IPL 2024 finale

It has been a nerve-wracking evening for the supporters of Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesday, May 21, they played against Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain their position in the ongoing tournament.

After shedding lots of sweat and going through a whirlwind of emotions, the fans were left overjoyed when KKR bowled out SRH for 159. At the stand were SRK, his kids AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan along with actor Agastya Nanda. Talking to her Instagram stories, Ananya Panday shared a video in which the Jawan actor can be seen waving at his fans and giving them a flying kiss after his team came out victorious.

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan also shared glimpses from the jam-packed stadium going gaga when KKR won by eight wickets.

Kapoor also dropped a selfie with Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya from the stadium. The two stars twinned in a matching white t-shirt that has KKR's logo on it. Their glow is unmissable!

Several other glimpses from the match also went viral online. In one clip, the Khan clan went berserk when two back-to-back wickets were taken by the boys. Another sweet glimpse shows daddy SRK kissing his son AbRam’s forehead when he gets excited during the high points of the match.

Take a look:

With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders entered their fourth IPL final. As for SRH, they still have one more opportunity to make it to the finals if they manage to defeat the winner of the eliminator in Chennai, happening on Friday.

A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma graced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2024. She was spotted at the stadium supporting her husband, Virat Kohli who finally managed to solidify RCB’s spot at the playoff of IPL 2024.

