WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan waves at sea of fans stationed outside Mannat; steps out as Jawan enters 400 crore club

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and others had a fantastic start to its second Friday as the film directed by Atlee entered the Rs 400 crore club in India. Amid, the huge success, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out of Mannat to greet his fans for showering their immense love upon the film. A massive crowd of thousands of fans assembled outside his home, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai, in order to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan steps out of Mannat to greet fans

As Jawan entered the Rs 400 crore club not even two weeks after its release, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out of Mannat to greet his fans for their unending love and support towards the film. King Khan was spotted wearing a blue shirt along with black pants and sported sunglasses to add more charm to his looks. As soon as SRK came out, a huge gathering of fans came together outside his residence with the aim of getting a glimpse of the superstar. Shah Rukh waved to his fans and greeted them with folded hands, thumbs-ups, and kisses. He also flaunted his iconic open-arm pose. Of course, fans went absolutely ecstatic over him and were joyfully cheering, enthusiastically showering him with their unwavering love and admiration. HAVE A LOOK:

Atlee revealed 'Jawan is only made for Shah Rukh Khan'

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Atlee Kumar was asked if Jawan was originally intended to be a Hindi movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan and if he had discussed the script of Jawan with Thalapathy Vijay, with whom he had three consecutive blockbuster films. He said, “Jawan is only made for Shah Rukh Khan. I didn't have a second thought that who is going to do it."

The filmmaker added, "But from day 1, the script, the scenes, what I do, how it went; the only person I interacted with was Vijay sir. He is like a brother to me. And we are very serious about what we do in life. So he used to share about his films. I shared what I was doing and all. So he was very advisory and always a backbone to me. We shared a lot of stuff on Jawan, what is happening on Jawan; But it is purely made for Shah Rukh.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles. The film directed by Atlee hit theatres on September 7.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Atlee confirms plans for Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan; Wants to make Vikram Rathore spin off too