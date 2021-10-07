WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's car spotted outside Mannat ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing

Hours before the Magistrate Court in Mumbai is set to hear Aryan Khan 's bail plea for the second time, Shah Rukh Khan 's car was spotted outside the main gate of Mannat. The paparazzi stationed outside spotted SRK's car leaving the back gate of Mannat and coming outside on to the main road. However, there is no clarity if SRK was present in the car at the time.

Followed by SRK's car, two other cars of the actor followed him. It is not clear if Shah Rukh Khan will be visiting the court today. The actor has largely kept a low profile since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was detained and arrested by the NCB after the anti-drug agency raided a cruise and seized drugs from several people.

However, during the earlier hearing, the NCB stated in court that no drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan but the star kid's WhatsApp chats have reportedly ahinted at "incriminated evidence" and thus demanded custody. The court denied Aryan bail on Monday and gave the NCB extended custody till 7 October.

Take a look at visuals outside Mannat on Thursday: