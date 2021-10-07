WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's car spotted outside Mannat ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing
Followed by SRK's car, two other cars of the actor followed him. It is not clear if Shah Rukh Khan will be visiting the court today. The actor has largely kept a low profile since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. For the unversed, Aryan Khan was detained and arrested by the NCB after the anti-drug agency raided a cruise and seized drugs from several people.
However, during the earlier hearing, the NCB stated in court that no drugs were recovered from Aryan Khan but the star kid's WhatsApp chats have reportedly ahinted at "incriminated evidence" and thus demanded custody. The court denied Aryan bail on Monday and gave the NCB extended custody till 7 October.
Take a look at visuals outside Mannat on Thursday:
Several Bollywood personalities have come out in support of SRK, Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan. On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan penned a lengthy note for Aryan and expressed his solidarity in the matter. Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta and Sussanne Khan have expressed their support.
