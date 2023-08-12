WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gives Rs 1000 to woman on Mumbai street; Internet is all heart

Suhana Khan may be a star kid but she is a delight to reckon with. While we are yet to see her light up the silver screen, her off-screen shenanigans keep us hooked. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is often known for her kind and generous nature, and in a recent viral video, she went on to exemplify this nature of hers to the fullest! Here's a closer look.

Suhana Khan offers money to a needy woman

Recently, Suhana Khan attended an event in Mumbai. As she made her way out of the restaurant with mother Gauri, she quickly opened her bag and handed a Rs 500 note to a woman who was asking for money. She went on to hand another Rs 500 note to the woman. The woman was overjoyed with the generosity and started to jump with joy. In the video. Suhana was also seen laughing as she bid a goodbye to the paparazzi. Have a look:

Fans react to Suhana’s kind gesture

As the video went on to become viral on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. While a social media user wrote, “Girl with a golden heart,” another one wrote, “I swear, she is the sweetest.” One of the fans also blessed the starkid and wrote, “Bless her God. Pure heart we can see.”

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan pose for paparazzi

Stepping out of her car, Suhana Khan posed for the paparazzi in front of the restaurant. Gauri Khan, too, joined. Interestingly, while Suhana was posing for the paparazzi while giving different expressions, Gauri stood behind smiling and silently savouring her daughter's moment like a proud mother. Gauri posed for the paparazzi only after Suhana had made her way into the restaurant.

In the video, Suhana Khan is seen wearing a charcoal toned sleeveless bodycon dress with black heels. Moreover, she had accessorised her look with a black handbag. On the other hand, Gauri Khan was seen wearing a white top, yellow blazer teamed with a pair of jeans. She had accessorised her look with a white pair of heels and a blue handbag.

Suhana Khan’s debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big debut in the film industry. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. In the film, Suhana will play the role of Veronica Lodge. Along with her, the film also features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot. As of now, there’s no clue about the releasing date of the film but it will certainly release by the end of this year.