WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s fan receives a big surprise from her fiancé as the superstar sends them best wishes

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his unmatchable onscreen charm and impeccable acting chops, over years. The celebrated star, who has completed 3 decades in the film industry, has now made a massive comeback to the film industry with the mega success of his latest outing, Pathaan. The Siddarth Anand directorial marked SRK's comeback to the protagonist roles after a long gap of 4 years. However, this gap has not at all affected Shah Rukh Khan's place in the hearts of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan receives an unforgettable surprise from her fiance

In a lovely video that is now going viral on social media, a bride, who is a diehard fan of Shah Rukh Khan received an unforgettable surprise from her fiance. In the video, the groom, who is on the stage, is seen screening a lovely voice note from the superstar who wished the young couple on their wedding.

"Hi Kinnari, Hi Sanjeet. This is Shah Rukh. Wishing you a very very happy wedding and have a great time together for the rest of your lives. Wishing your family of both sides, give them my love. And Inshallah you guys will be very very happy. Lots of love to you and once again a very happy wedding," said Shah Rukh Khan in his special voice note for the young couple. Later, groom Sanjeet is seen performing 'Ruk La O Dil Diwane' from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, for his would-be wife.

Watch the video below: