WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's fans hoot and cheer as they throng Mumbai's Bandstand to wish him on 56th birthday

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:06 PM IST  |  11.3K
   
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's fans hoot and cheer as they throng Mumbai's Bandstand to wish him on 56th birthday.
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's fans hoot and cheer as they throng Mumbai's Bandstand to wish him on 56th birthday.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has completed another eventful year round the sun! The Bollywood superstar celebrates his 56th birthday today and after the lull of 2020,  SRK's fans went all out. From gathering at midnight outside his Mumbai home Mannat to thronging the Bandstand area where his home is located, Shah Rukh Khan's fans did not hold back. 

In 2020, SRK had specifically requested his fans via Twitter to not gather outside Mannat due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, this year, fans did not pay heed to social distancing as a large group was seen singing 'Happy Birthday' at midnight. During the day, there was equal drama as fans wore SRK T-shirts and gathered at Bandstand. 

In the video, die-hard fans can be seen chanting, hooting and cheering for the superstar on his 56th birthday. Check out the videos below: 

However, Shah Rukh Khan did not step out at Mannat this year to wave out to his fans like he usually does. Mannat, has seen some serious drama over the last few weeks. 

It was a celebratory fort when SRK's son Aryan Khan was released on bail and returned home two days later. Fans gathered with drums, banners and firecrackers to celebrate Aryan's homecoming. Not just that, after Aryan's bail was announced, SRK's home was lit up indicating that Diwali had indeed arrived early for the Khan's. 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan & others shower King Khan with love

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹39.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

(%)
 Buy Now
Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In India With Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable And Built In Mic-black

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In Ind...

₹599.00
₹1,999.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All