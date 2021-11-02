WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's fans hoot and cheer as they throng Mumbai's Bandstand to wish him on 56th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan has completed another eventful year round the sun! The Bollywood superstar celebrates his 56th birthday today and after the lull of 2020, SRK's fans went all out. From gathering at midnight outside his Mumbai home Mannat to thronging the Bandstand area where his home is located, Shah Rukh Khan's fans did not hold back.

In 2020, SRK had specifically requested his fans via Twitter to not gather outside Mannat due to the Covid-19 restrictions. However, this year, fans did not pay heed to social distancing as a large group was seen singing 'Happy Birthday' at midnight. During the day, there was equal drama as fans wore SRK T-shirts and gathered at Bandstand.

In the video, die-hard fans can be seen chanting, hooting and cheering for the superstar on his 56th birthday. Check out the videos below:

However, Shah Rukh Khan did not step out at Mannat this year to wave out to his fans like he usually does. Mannat, has seen some serious drama over the last few weeks.

It was a celebratory fort when SRK's son Aryan Khan was released on bail and returned home two days later. Fans gathered with drums, banners and firecrackers to celebrate Aryan's homecoming. Not just that, after Aryan's bail was announced, SRK's home was lit up indicating that Diwali had indeed arrived early for the Khan's.

