WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious REACTION to Anushka & Virat's first wedding photo in throwback video

It doesn't take too much effort for the King of Romance to make hearts melt, similarly his wit and humour continues to charm his fans across the globe even today. SRK hasn't made a big screen appearance since the release of Zero but the actor now has a packed schedule as filming in Bollywood has returned to normalcy. But back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan had made multiple appearances before the release of Zero.

During the film's promotions, SRK as usual charmed many with his wit and even cracked a room full of media persons on various occasions. One such occasion was during the promotions of Zero, when SRK trolled a reporter for crediting and Virat Kohli for starting the 'trend' of getting married.

SRK hilariously told the reporter, Ye trend (getting married) toh mere maa baap ne shuru kiya tha (The trend of getting married was started by my parents)." Anushka and Katrina who were sitting by his side couldn't stop cracking up , just like us. The superstar further went on to reveal his initial reaction when he saw the first picture from Anushka and Virat's Italy wedding which was shared by the couple.

In his patent witty style, SRK was replying to Katrina's comment and said, "You're right. Even I felt it. Jab maine dekha maine bhi kaha.. Virat Kohli se meri shaadi honi chahiye thi."

Meanwhile, Katrina had a totally different view on Virushka;s wedding photo as she said, "Anushka's wedding was so beautifully and classy that it re-inspired us to be in love all again. I remember when I saw that picture (Anushka and Virat's first wedding photo) I got all sentimental. And I was like 'wow, that's so nice'. And I know everyone felt that way because there was so much beauty in that one picture. Everyone who looked at it was reminded of love again.. you know.. in that moment."

Aww, we have to agree with Katrina!

