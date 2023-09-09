WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike grooves to Zinda Banda song during Jawan screening; audience goes gaga

One of the much-awaited films, Jawan finally hit the big screens on September 7, and ever since its release, the film has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences. The film is Shah Rukh Khan's second release in 2023. In fact, just after the release of the film in theatres, videos started going viral in which people were seen dancing to Jawan songs. Moreover, the craze associated with the film is incomparable as fans are emulating its looks, dialogue, and even dance sequences. Recently, King Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri also posted a video on social media in which he is seen grooving on the song Zinda Banda.

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri grooves on the song Zinda Banda

After the release of the song Zinda Banda from the film Jawan, fans started sharing their dance videos on social media. Amongst them is King Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri. Recently, Qadri took to his Instagram to share a dancing video from the theatre. In the video, Ibrahim is seen in the same attire as Shah Rukh's in the Zinda Banda song and he is grooving on the song. At the same time, the hooting of the audience can also be heard. While sharing the video, Qadri wrote, "#zindabanda Song Dance At Theatre #srk #jawan #ibrahimqadri # redchilliesentertainment #gufranroomi." Have a look:

Fans react

After SRK's lookalike posted the video, fans started reacting in the comment section. While one of them wrote, "Confidence level is always higher," commenting on Ibrahim's confidence level while performing the song. Another wrote, "Ek number movie hai Jawan," stating that Jawan is the number one film. Moreover, a third user wrote, "Ibrahim sir, aapne toh mehfil hi loot li," a fourth user wrote, "Now this is called entertainment. Love it!!! I wish I was one of the audience," and a fifth one wrote, "Sir, I am your big fan and SRK's also."

About Jawan

Jawan marked the directorial Bollywood debut of Atlee and it featured Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. Along with him, the film also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, and others. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the movie.

