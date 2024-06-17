WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam waves at paparazzi with cute smile; enjoys Sohail Khan's kid Yohan’s birthday bash with friends

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's little kid Yohan turned a year older on June 16. Along with Yohan, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, and Amrita Arora's son were seen leaving a restaurant after enjoying a bash and the video went viral on social media.

AbRam enjoys Yohan Khan's birthday party with friends

A video on Instagram shows Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan attending the birthday bash of Sohail Khan's kid Yohan. He wore a black and white outfit. In the video, he can be seen leaving the party with Yohan and Amrita Arora's son. After getting into the car, he also waved at the paparazzi with a cute smile.

Suhana Khan's birthday wish for AbRam

AbRam recently turned 11 on May 27. Taking to her Instagram handle, his sister and actress Suhana Khan shared a picture of AbRam from the stadium where KKR won the IPL 2024 trophy. She shared this picture right after KKR’s win. In the snap, we can see him in KKR’s purple colored jersey with Champions written on it.

AbRam who looked away from the camera had a resemblance to his father Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing this picture, Suhana wrote, “Good day to be the birthday boy” with a trophy, and purple heart emoji and we cannot agree more.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

On the professional front, SRK will soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, in April, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that King Khan would play the part of ‘Don.'

“Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that SRK will sport a long-haired look with a faint beard in King.

