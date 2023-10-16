WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply as fans ask him about Salman Khan at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening

Even a quarter-century after its release, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to reside in the hearts of fans. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the makers of this timeless classic arranged a special screening for fans in Mumbai. Bringing joy to the audience, the film's lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, along with director Karan Johar, graced the screening venue last night. The trio reminisced about their cherished memories associated with the movie and expressed gratitude to the cast and crew members who couldn't be present. When Shah Rukh was asked about Salman Khan, who made a special appearance in the romantic drama, he responded with his trademark wit, adding an extra layer of charm to the evening.

Shah Rukh Khan’s response when fans ask about Salman Khan at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening

In his characteristically witty manner, King Khan responded, "Woh interval ke baad aayega, abhi interval tak speech nahi hui hai meri. In order of appearance mention kar raha hu main. Rani ko bhi tab mention karunga jab bhoot ban ke aayegi (He will come after the interval; my speech hasn't happened until the interval. I'm mentioning in the order of appearance. I'll mention Rani when she appears as a ghost).” His response elicited laughter and cheers from the crowd.

He playfully continued his speech, "Yes, and Salman bhai, and Rani who came as a ghost in the end again, the little kids in the film who were so lovely."

More about Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol’s Kuch Hota Hai

The trio, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol, took on the lead roles in the film. Unfortunately, Kajol, portraying Anjali, couldn't attend the screening. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai originally hit theaters on October 16, 1998, garnering both critical acclaim and commercial success.

