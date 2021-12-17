WATCH: Shahid Kapoor can't get over THIS song from Jersey, asks fans to 'sing with him'

When Shahid Kapoor tells you to sing with him - you sing with him! Shahid Kapoor has been stealing hearts since his Jab We Met days with his beautiful dimpled smile and chiseled face. Over the years, the actor only became fitter and hotter. These days, our ‘Aditya Kashyap’ is busy with his upcoming film, Jerseys promotional activities. In the last few days, numerous songs from the movie such as ‘Baliye Re’ and ‘Maiyya Mainu’ were released which instantly became a fan-favourite. Now to mark another son, Mehram’s release Shahid shared a reel of him humming along with the song and asking his fans to do the same!

In the reel shared by Shahid Kapoor, he gives cool vibes, and his charm is irresistible. With his long hair and groomed beard, the actor looks extremely dapper. Clad in a white vest, Shahid sings along to the song while casually running his hands through his hair. The reel ends with a closeup of his face, with all his emotions perfectly reflected. He also cutely asks his fans to sing with him in his caption. He wrote, “Sing with me.. what does this song mean to you. A special surprise for the best reel with the most feel”

Check Shahid's reel HERE:

‘Jersey’ is the sports drama that stars Mrunal Thakur along with Shahid Kapoor and is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film with the same name. The movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind, and Dil Raju, is set to make its theatrical release on 31 December.

