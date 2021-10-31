WATCH: Shahid Kapoor catches wife off guard on camera; Mira Rajput hilariously says ‘Just wait & watch’
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shahid shared a video in which he has caught Mira off guard. The video opens with the actor facing the camera and Mira doing something with her dress. She is not looking at the camera but then she suddenly realises that her husband is recording when she is not ready. Mira’s reaction is too relatable. Well, after the video was shared, her comment also gave us a similar vibe. The star wife writes, “The hell! Just wait and watch..”
Fans were also quick enough to respond and dropped laughing face emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Awwww.”
Watch the video here:
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.
