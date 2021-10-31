WATCH: Shahid Kapoor catches wife off guard on camera; Mira Rajput hilariously says ‘Just wait & watch’

Shahid Kapoor has just returned from vacation with his wife Mira Rajput and children. The family was in the Maldives spending some quality time amidst beautiful scenic beauty. Well, the actor may have returned from the beach destination but it looks like his mind and heart is still there. He has been continuously sharing a lot of pictures and videos on his social handle. His current Instagram feed is filled with funny pictures and videos and today, he shared another fun video featuring his wife Mira.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shahid shared a video in which he has caught Mira off guard. The video opens with the actor facing the camera and Mira doing something with her dress. She is not looking at the camera but then she suddenly realises that her husband is recording when she is not ready. Mira’s reaction is too relatable. Well, after the video was shared, her comment also gave us a similar vibe. The star wife writes, “The hell! Just wait and watch..”

Fans were also quick enough to respond and dropped laughing face emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Awwww.”