WATCH: Shahid Kapoor endures massive workout blow, unleashes his ‘true feelings’ in a funny video

Kabir Singh actor is an avid fitness enthusiast. His love for working out is no secret to fans as he often takes to his social media space to encourage followers towards working out. On Thursday, August 19, once again the Jab We Met star was seen doing the same. However, this time after enduring a massive workout blow, Shahid appeared to have gone through a barrage of emotions that he conveyed using a hilarious video.

In one story, drenched in sweat, Shahid Kapoor gave a peace sign after his hardcore workout session. He also termed the photo as his ‘post workout busted selfie’. But what came after left his followers burst out in laughter. Shahid Kapoor captured his ‘true feelings’ in a clip that sees him making umpteen funny expressions. Seemingly, the workout session appears to have rejuvenated the mood of the elite actor as a jovial Shahid just couldn’t resist himself to make his Insta-fam laugh.

Click HERE to watch the video

This comes just days after Shahid's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a funny dance video of her husband featuring brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Mira hails the combination of herself, Shahid and Ishaan as her ‘dream team’, and this recent video just gave fans another glimpse of their amicable yet funny camaraderie. Not only fans, but even mommy Neliima Azeem happened to have loved the brother’s banter, she quickly resorted to the comment section to thank Mira for sharing the clip.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

