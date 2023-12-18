WATCH: Shahid Kapoor gets irritated after paparazzi click kids Misha and Zain's pics at school's annual day

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are considered one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The duo often enjoys outings with their kids Misha and Zain.

Recently, the Farzi actor lost his cool after paparazzi tried to take pictures of his kids. Shahid, who was also accompanied by Mira Rajput, reprimanded the camera people. Let's find out what happened.

Shahid Kapoor calls out paps

Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were out with their kids Misha and Zain at their school's annual day. The couple was waiting outside the venue of their kids' school's annual day event. However, things took a turn after paps tried to click pictures of Misha and Zain. The Jab We Met actor lost his cool and reprimanded them. He can be seen saying, "Baccho ke sath mat karo na tumlog. Dedh sau photos le chuke ho tum (Don’t click pictures of my kids. You have already clicked many pictures of me)."

Check out the video!

About Shahid Kapoor's kids

Shahid and Mira have a son and a daughter Zain and Misha who study at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. While Zain is 5, Misha is 7 years old. Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in 2015.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Workwise, Shahid was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bloody Daddy. A remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night, the film met with mostly positive critical response. The actor also made his foray into the digital space this year with Raj and DK's crime web series Farzi. The series also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna among others. Upon release, it met with critical acclaim and became one of the most viewed Hindi web series of this year.

Shahid has an upcoming romantic film with Kriti Sanon, but it hasn't been given a title yet. In addition to that, he's also working on a movie called Deva with Pooja Hegde, set to be released on October 11th, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's pic with his 'pride' Mira Rajput wins hearts on Internet: 'Yehi Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti'