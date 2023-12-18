WATCH: Shahid Kapoor gets irritated after paparazzi click kids Misha and Zain's pics at school's annual day
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were recently spotted with their kids. However, things took a turn after the paps tried to click Misha and Zain's pics. Check out.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are considered one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The duo often enjoys outings with their kids Misha and Zain.
Recently, the Farzi actor lost his cool after paparazzi tried to take pictures of his kids. Shahid, who was also accompanied by Mira Rajput, reprimanded the camera people. Let's find out what happened.
Shahid Kapoor calls out paps
Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were out with their kids Misha and Zain at their school's annual day. The couple was waiting outside the venue of their kids' school's annual day event. However, things took a turn after paps tried to click pictures of Misha and Zain. The Jab We Met actor lost his cool and reprimanded them. He can be seen saying, "Baccho ke sath mat karo na tumlog. Dedh sau photos le chuke ho tum (Don’t click pictures of my kids. You have already clicked many pictures of me)."
Check out the video!
About Shahid Kapoor's kids
Shahid and Mira have a son and a daughter Zain and Misha who study at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. While Zain is 5, Misha is 7 years old. Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in 2015.
Shahid Kapoor's work front
Workwise, Shahid was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bloody Daddy. A remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night, the film met with mostly positive critical response. The actor also made his foray into the digital space this year with Raj and DK's crime web series Farzi. The series also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna among others. Upon release, it met with critical acclaim and became one of the most viewed Hindi web series of this year.
Shahid has an upcoming romantic film with Kriti Sanon, but it hasn't been given a title yet. In addition to that, he's also working on a movie called Deva with Pooja Hegde, set to be released on October 11th, 2024.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's pic with his 'pride' Mira Rajput wins hearts on Internet: 'Yehi Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’