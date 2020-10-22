WATCH: Shahid Kapoor gives a glimpse of early morning practice session for Jersey; Says 'Wake up with drive'

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his early morning cricket practice session.

is currently in the process of filming for his upcoming film Jersey. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the shooting of the same was halted but now the team is wrapping up their shooting schedule. The lead actor has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets from time to time. Shahid recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his early morning cricket practice session. In the clip, the Kabir Singh star was seen polishing his cricketing skills and hitting a straight drive.

Sharing the video, Shahid said, “Early mornings…wake up with drive.” Following the video, Shahid's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur, took to the comments section and dropped a raised hands emoticon. Recently, Shahid and Mrunal have completed their shooting schedule in Uttarakhand. Shahid announced the same on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “ It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey . In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive."

Take a look at Shahid’s recent post here:

Meanwhile, the actor is on a video-sharing spree. Yesterday, he has shared a selfie-video and captioned it as “Hawa hawa.”

As for the film, Jersey happens to be a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name featuring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the sports drama will also feature Pankaj Kapur in a key role. Shahid will be playing the role of a cricketer in the same.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor is loving the wind gushing through his hair as he steps out; Watch VIDEO

