WATCH: Shahid Kapoor grooves to Jumma Chumma with Kiara Advani; Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff join rehearsals

Shahid Kapoor stands out not only as a gifted actor but also as one of Bollywood's premier dancers. His repertoire boasts numerous iconic dance sequences that consistently captivate audiences. Recently, Shahid offered a sneak peek into his dance rehearsals for an upcoming event, showcasing his dynamic moves while grooving to the ever-popular tune, Jumma Chumma, alongside the talented Kiara Advani. Adding to the spectacle, stars such as Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more, enthusiastically joined him during this vibrant practice session.

Shahid Kapoor grooves to Jumma Chumma with Kiara Advani

On Friday, October 6, Shahid Kapoor treated his Instagram followers to an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of his upcoming grand event in Doha. In a captivating video, Shahid showcased his rehearsals alongside fellow Bollywood celebrities, including his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, with whom he shares a remarkable bond. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez also enthusiastically joined the practice. The camaraderie reached new heights as the group, including Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, and others, rehearsed together. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor dances to Mauja Hi Mauja with Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff

In the video, Shahid also recreated the iconic hook step of the song Mauja Hi Mauja from his film, Jab We Met. Joining him in this was the duo of Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. The energy and vigor emanating from the trio were truly unparalleled.

Previously, Varun had shared a series of delightful group photos on his Instagram, featuring the ensemble of Shahid, Tiger, Kiara, Jacqueline, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. In his caption, he remarked, “Happy focused faces to take over doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.s- i made tiger smile #entertainerno1 And I’m nervous to dance next to shahid !!!”

In his recent cinematic ventures, Shahid graced the screen in Bloody Daddy, a film released on OTT. Looking ahead, he's gearing up to headline an upcoming romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon, yet to be officially titled. The much-anticipated movie is slated for release during Valentine's Week in 2024, hitting theaters on February 9th.

