WATCH: Shahid Kapoor grooves with Mira Kapoor and friends; Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu do Bhangra

Shahid Kapoor recently hosted a birthday party for his wife Mira Kapoor at a restaurant in Mumbai as she turned a year old. They were joined by Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, mother Neelima Azim, father Pankaj Kapoor with his wife Supriya Pathak, and their daughter Sanah Kapoor. Apart from them, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Pragya Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu, and newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also arrived for the celebration. Now, the Kabir Singh actor treated his fans to a video from Mira's birthday bash.

In the video, Shahid, Mira and their friends can be seen grooving and dancing to Sholay's famous song, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, also, in a corner, his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are doing Bhangra. In the caption, Shahid wrote, "Parrtaaayyy !!" Soon after, Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section of the post and said, “Fav song. haha.” For the occasion, the Kabir Singh actor sported a printed shirt, while Mira wore a black dress.