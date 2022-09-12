WATCH: Shahid Kapoor grooves with Mira Kapoor and friends; Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu do Bhangra
Shahid Kapoor treated his fans to a video from his wife Mira Kapoor's birthday bash.
Shahid Kapoor recently hosted a birthday party for his wife Mira Kapoor at a restaurant in Mumbai as she turned a year old. They were joined by Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, mother Neelima Azim, father Pankaj Kapoor with his wife Supriya Pathak, and their daughter Sanah Kapoor. Apart from them, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Pragya Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu, and newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also arrived for the celebration. Now, the Kabir Singh actor treated his fans to a video from Mira's birthday bash.
In the video, Shahid, Mira and their friends can be seen grooving and dancing to Sholay's famous song, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, also, in a corner, his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are doing Bhangra. In the caption, Shahid wrote, "Parrtaaayyy !!" Soon after, Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section of the post and said, “Fav song. haha.” For the occasion, the Kabir Singh actor sported a printed shirt, while Mira wore a black dress.
Check out the VIDEO:
Meanwhile, Mira shared a picture with Shahid and penned a heartfelt note on her 28th birthday. "I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I’m one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are. And thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth.#anotherturnaroundthesun #28,” Mira wrote.
On the work front, the Jab We Met actor will be next seen in Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait. It is directed by The Family Man fame Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.
