WATCH: Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in casual wear as he exits airport with wife Mira Rajput hand-in-hand

Shahid Kapoor impressed the audience with his film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. While he is on his next project, he is also spending some time with his wife, Mira Rajput. A while ago, the celebrity couple was spotted exiting Mumbai airport together.

They set major couple goals, and even after years of being married, they didn’t forget to publicly show their affection towards one another. Check it out!

Shahid Kapoor holds wife Mira Rajput’s hand as they exit Mumbai airport

A while ago, Shahid Kapoor was spotted acing airport fashion as he returned to bay from an undisclosed location. The actor looked dapper wearing a loose-fitted pair of gray trousers paired with a matching sweatshirt. He completed his look with a cap, a pair of eyewear, and sneakers. He was joined by his wife, Mira Rajput.

For a comfortable trip, she went with a pair of blue denim, a purple cardigan, and brown shoes. He also carried her warm shawl, a luxury bag, and sported black sunnies. The Jersey actor also posed with a couple of excited fans, after which the couple left hand-in-hand.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati to star in a film together?

Pinkvilla is dedicated to bringing first-hand updates about all things trending in Bollywood. We were the first ones to report that Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati can come together in a movie based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if everything falls into place.

A source told us, “Rana is at the top of the list for Amit Rai for the part of Aurangzeb; however, the logistics need to fall in place for the actor to come on board the film. Shahid is also excited with the probable collaboration.”

Pinkvilla also reported that Shahid will be seen as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Amit Rai’s next directorial venture, which will go on floors by the end of 2024. Sharing more about it, the informer added, “It’s a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but not a biopic. The makers plan to treat it as a thriller, as the backdrop of the feature film is more on the lines of a jail-break by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the era gone by.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently filming for the action thriller Deva, which marks the Hindi debut of director Rosshan Andrrews.

