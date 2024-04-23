WATCH: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor walk hand-in-hand as they step out for dinner date

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor recently indulged in a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. The stylish couple graciously posed for paparazzi photos, looking as chic as ever. Take a peek!

By Sanchi Gupta
Published on Apr 23, 2024  |  06:28 AM IST |  246
Picture Courtesy - Pinkvilla Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of Bollywood's favorite couples, known for their beautiful love story.

After nearly a decade of marriage and enjoying parenthood with their two adorable kids, they continue to inspire with their relationship. Recently, they were spotted on a dinner date in the city, looking stunning and as in love as ever.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor set fashion goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor recently enjoyed a romantic dinner in Mumbai. As they stepped out of the restaurant, they caught the attention of paparazzi.  Shahid sported a dapper look in a black t-shirt adorned with a stylish skull design, paired with rugged trousers and a sleek silver chain.

On the other hand, Mira stunned in a black satin evening gown, complemented by open hair and dewy makeup. She completed her look with peach heels, perfectly suited for the occasion. The couple happily posed for the cameras upon request, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.  The couple then walked hand-in-hand toward their swanky car.

Take a closer look:


Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. The film started slow but gained momentum through positive word of mouth. Excitement mounts as the actor gears up for his upcoming projects. In the action-packed thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, he will be seen alongside the talented Pooja Hegde. Additionally, fans eagerly await the release of season 2 of Shahid's popular web series, Farzi.

During a recent fan interaction, when asked about the release date of Farzi season 2, the actor responded playfully, "Art banana mein time lagta hai kachra jaldi ban jata hai" (It takes time to create art, trash can be made quickly).

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
