WATCH: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput join Ishaan Khatter and rumored GF Chandni Bainz for romantic double date

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. From their mushy posts to social media banters and public appearances, the two never cease to turn heads with their crackling chemistry. Meanwhile, recently, the couple stepped out for a family dinner with Ishaan Khatter and his rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz.

Shahid Kapoor spotted with wife Mira Rajput in the city

Today, on June 17, a while back, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted in the city. In a video shared by the paps, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa actor dished husband goals as he opened the car door for his wifey. The beautiful couple made their way towards the café.

Further, we can also see the duo uniting with Shahid’s brother and actor Ishaan Khatter. The pap video features the duo exchanging warm hugs with bright smiles as they greet each other.

For their special outing, Shahid was seen in a gray t-shirt and denim pants. He opted for a mask on his face, while his Deva look with short hair and sculpted physique caught everyone’s attention. Mira looked beautiful in a long bright floral dress accessorized with minimal make-up and open hair.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans hailed Shahid’s sweet gesture. A fan wrote, “What a gentleman!!!!!” Several other fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz in the city

Ishaan Khatter was also spotted in the city with his rumored girlfriend, Chandni Bainz. In the pictures, we can see Dhadak actor sporting a white t-shirt paired with shorts and matching sneakers. His rumored lady love was seen donning an all-black athleisure paired with white sneakers. Her hair was tied in a ponytail.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz are often seen painting the town red with their blossoming romance. Though the two have always remained tight-lipped around the speculations of their rumored love, their several public appearances keep adding fuel to the fire.

It seems the Kapoor family aimed to have a special evening together and that’s so wholesome. Isn’t it?

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next in Roshan Andrrews' directorial Deva co-starring Pooja Hegde.

