WATCH: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and others grace Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash

Diwali within the Bollywood sphere emerges as a magnificent spectacle, metamorphosing the city into a lively mosaic of gleam and allure, festivity echoing around every corner. The excitement reaches a crescendo as fans behold their favorite celebrities adorned in dazzling attire, wholeheartedly immersed in the festivities alongside their friends, family, and fellow stars. The most recent Diwali extravaganza was hosted at the opulent abode of the dynamic couple, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra. The guest roster showcased the crème de la crème of B-town, including luminaries such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, and an array of others, cementing the event as an indelible and unforgettable affair.

Bollywood stars graced the Diwali celebration hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra

The Kundras hosted a grand Diwali bash at their place on November 11, and it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities turning up in full force. Shraddha Kapoor, one of the attendees, looked absolutely stunning in a vibrant blue lehenga set. Her minimal makeup, paired with a necklace, bangles, and tied-up hair, added an extra touch of elegance. She was all smiles, striking poses for the cameras and adding to the festive vibe.

Take a look:

The event was also graced by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, as well as Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, all dressed to the nines in traditional attire and looking absolutely fabulous.

Raveena Tandon, accompanied by her daughter Rasha Thadani, added to the glamour of the soiree. The mother-daughter duo looked splendid, with Rasha donning a stunning red saree paired with a matching clutch. Raveena, on the other hand, rocked a lemon ethnic ensemble, complemented by a diamond necklace and a dewy makeup look.

Several other celebrities attended, adding to the festive atmosphere. Rakul Preet Singh was seen with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, while Hema Malini arrived with her daughter Esha. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stylish as they made their entrance.

Wishing everyone a joyous and Happy Diwali!

