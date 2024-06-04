WATCH: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha turns pastry chef, whips out delicious desserts for family

It seems like yesterday that Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, were blessed with their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016. The couple, who got married in an arranged marriage setup in Mumbai back in 2015, welcomed their son Zain in September 2018.

The firstborn is all seven years old and has been spending some fun time in the kitchen to whip up some delicious desserts for her family. She even turned host recently. Check it out!

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha hosts mom Mira and dadi Bela for delicious desserts

A couple of minutes ago, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to Instagram and posted some glimpses of their yummy-looking family dinner. The photo album opens with a spread of Pad Thai, Thai Curry with Jasmine rice, which was cooked by her mother, Bela Rajput.

It was followed by a name tag in Misha’s handwriting that read, ‘Reserved for mama.’ But the best part was the video that showcased the lip-smacking desserts that were cooked by Misha.

Sharing the clips, the proud mommy Mira Rajput penned, “Dinner by Mommy & dessert by Missy. I’m a lucky girl @belaji_17. My all time favourite Mom’s special Pad Thai and Thai Curry with Jasmine rice. Dessert was Orange Cake, Apple Pie & Tutti Fruity but the yummiest fruit was the apple of my eye.”

Take a look:

Mira Rajput drops unseen image from wedding with Shahid Kapoor

Nearly a week ago, Mira shared a photo from her wedding with the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor. As she looked gorgeous in her pink wedding gown, all set to tie the knot with the handsome hunk of B-town, she was accompanied by her two sisters.

Penning a heartfelt appreciation post for them, the social media sensation wrote, “Sisters always have your back.. whether they’re holding you up to brace for what’s ahead, or laughing behind it because they put your phone on airplane mode. A shield that protects, impenetrable & strong but yet gentle, like an embrace that comforts like no other. That’s why it’s called a sister-‘hood’. I love you both @priyatulshan @noor.wadhwani.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for his upcoming film Deva with Pooja Hegde, while Mira is busy with her content creation and endorsements.

