WATCH: Shahid Kapoor poses for selfies with fans; Kriti Sanon tells paps ‘Time ho gaya abhi…’ post shoot

Last year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are joining forces for Dinesh Vijan’s unique love story. Kriti and Shahid will share screen space in this yet-untitled film for the first time ever, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the magic they create onscreen together. A few days ago, Kriti Sanon shared the first poster of the film, featuring herself and Shahid. The poster left people intrigued and piqued their curiosity even further to find out what the film is about. Now, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted in the city late last night post shoot. While Shahid posed for selfies with his fans, Kriti Sanon was seen telling paps to go to sleep as it is too late in the night.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon spotted in the city

In the video, Shahid Kapoor is seen making his way to the car post pack up of shoot. He is seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt along with blue denim jeans. He is seen surrounded by a few fans who wanted to click a selfie with the actor. Shahid politely obliged and was seen smiling as he posed with his fans for a few selfies. Post that, he got into his car, and left.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was surprised to see the paparazzi this late in the night. She is heard telling the photographers, “Time ho gaya abhi, jaake so jao.” She is seen in a charcoal grey top, paired with baggy light blue jeans. The actress is seen with her makeup on, and her hair tied back in a bun as she headed to her car and waved at the paparazzi before leaving. Take a look at the video.

First poster of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer

Meanwhile, on April 8, Kriti Sanon shared the first poster of the film, and wrote, “Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story! Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock film’s production.” In case you missed it, check it out below.

