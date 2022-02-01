WATCH: Shahid Kapoor reminisces about Jab We Met; Shares a positive & 'achha' dialogue from the movie

The year is 2007. It's a Sunday evening and Jab We Met is airing on TV. The whole family has assembled and had their eyes glued to the TV because of the masterpiece of a movie- Jab We Met. Oh, and because Shahid Kapoor is just too cute. Life is good. Well, Jab We Met is that comfort movie that you can watch 100s of times and still not get bored. Recently, Shahid and Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali shared one of the sweetest dialogues of the movie and brought all the good memories of the movie back.

On his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor reshared a story that Imtiaz Ali had uploaded. It was a short clip from the movie where Shahid’s character, Aditya Kashyap could be seen giving a motivational speech to his employees. Along with the video, Shahid humorously wrote, ‘Really real achcha achcha..’, taking cue from his dialogue. Well, Jab We Met will always have a special place in our hearts. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bubbly character Geet or Shahid’s mysterious yet good boy character Aditya, it made us fall in love with their journey of loving each other and their lives.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. His next film, Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani, was slated to release theatrically on the 31st of December, 2021. However, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the release has been postponed. Shahid will also be making his digital debut in Raj & DK’s next project, where the actor will be sharing screen space with Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, and Regina Cassandra.

