WATCH: Shahid Kapoor stands close as Mira Rajput plays Bekhayali and a few other songs on the piano

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently took off to the hills to celebrate Mira's 27th birthday and looks like the lovebirds had a great time. From exploring the woods to being amidst nature, Mira and Shahid spent some quality time together. On Sunday, Mira took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her trip. Sharing a video, Mira was seen playing the piano and it definitely came as a surprise to her followers.

In the video, a masked Mira can be seen sitting at a massive piano and belting out a few tunes. The video also included text. Mira asks her fans and followers, "Did you know I play the piano? Well I did.. till my Trinity Grade 3 exams. I was able to play a song by hearing it when I was 3! Now I think I'm going to resume my lessons. This is one of the pieces I remember."

The video then pans towards Shahid Kapoor who can be seen standing next to her and patiently waiting for her to finish. As soon as Shahid appears in the frame, the text reads, "Husband photobomb. He waited till I played Bekhayali too."

Check out Mira Rajput's piano video featuring hubby below:

Did you know #MiraRajput can play the piano? Watch her play while #ShahidKapoor stands nearby pic.twitter.com/eOFxPDeeP1 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 19, 2021

Sharing the video, Mira also captioned it saying, "Here’s something you didn’t know about me. I can play the piano! We’ll I’m out of practise, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can’t wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up!"

"Anytime I see a piano I can’t help but sit down and start playing. But it’s the same few pieces that I still remember. Now I think I should get back to it!"



ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: A star studded docu-series on Salman Khan in the making for an OTT giant