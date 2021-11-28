WATCH: Shahid Kapoor surprises fans, sings 'Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera' from 'Jersey'

On Saturday morning, Shahid Kapoor conducted a live Instagram session and interacted with his fans. During the session, the actor surprised his fans by singing songs from his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ even before their release.



It so happened when a fan urged him to sing a song and Shahid decided to surprise his followers by singing the title track of 'Jersey’. Shahid sang 'Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera'. After singing the song, "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!"

During the interaction, Shahid also revealed getting injured while shooting Jersey which left him with 25 stitches. “I busted my lip on this film. My strongest memory of Jersey will be that I felt that I will never look the same again,” he said. Shahid then went on to reveal that the incident occurred when he was practicing with a seasoned ball off-camera and it was the day when he chose to not wear his helmet. “(The ball) busted my lower lip and we actually had to stop shooting for two months because of that. I had to get some 25 stitches. It actually took three months for my lip to feel normal -- it still doesn't feel normal. There's a part on my lip (giving fans a close look at it) which I feel like its dead. I can't move it. So I've given my blood to this film,” added the actor.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is all set to release on December 31, 2021.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor REVEALS getting injured during Jersey shoot: Got some 25 stitches