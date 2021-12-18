WATCH: Shahid Kapoor trains, braves lip injury after 25 stitches for Jersey in 2 year journey video

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently promoting his film Jersey. The film has been the talk of the town since the trailer was released. Starring Shahid in the lead, the film showcases the journey of a man who returns to cricket after a long time only for his son. During the filming of Jersey, Shahid was also injured on the field and his lip got 25 stitches. The injury had put Shahid out of action for a few weeks before he could return to the sets to shoot the film. Now, he has dropped a video summing up his 2 year journey of Jersey.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid dropped a video in which we can see the actor's journey from his training to his final shoot. In the video that starts where Shahid comes to practice and trains as a batsman on the field. The actor could be seen struggling with pain. However, with a firm resolve, Shahid is seen putting in all his hard work to nail it. We also get to see the infamous lip injury in the video where a ball hit Shahid's helmet and bounced off to injure him. The actor is seen mantaining his calm and cleaning his wound and blood in the video. Despite it, Shahid returns to finish the shoot.

Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, "This one has my BLOOD. #JerseyOfDreams." As soon as Shahid shared the journey video, fans began showering the actor with a lot of love. A fan wrote, "Hardwork always pays off sir ... . This one has your blood sir." Another fan wrote, "Will superhit. you are looking, real cricketer."

Talking about Jersey, apart from Shahid, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi adaptation of a Telugu film starring Nani. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. It is all set to release on December 31, 2021.

