WATCH Shahid Kapoor's adorable reaction after falling on stage at IFFI 2023; fans call him 'real performer'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is not only an avid actor, but he is also renowned for flaunting his incredible dance moves in several Bollywood songs. Recently, the star was seen performing at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

A video of his dance performance has been doing rounds on the internet. Notably, in the video, he can be seen tripping at one instance. However, the actor can be seen taking the fall in a sporty manner and not letting that come in the way of him grooving to the beats of the music. Watch the video inside to know what happened.

Audience cheer after Shahid Kapoor’s fall during his dance performance at IFFI didn’t break his spirit

A video of Kapoor’s dance performance at the opening ceremony of Goa’s International Film Festival of India has gone viral. The audience can be seen relishing the actor’s cool dance moves. However, in one instance, he can be seen stumbling and falling on the dance floor. However, that did not break his spirit, as Shahid was quite quick to get up and get back in form.

Fans can be heard cheering loudly in the viral video clip and hailing the actor for keeping his spirits high despite the fall. At the end of the video, he can also be seen showering his fans with flying kisses in the air. Watch the video right here.

Fans hail Shahid Kapoor for dealing with the mishap with ease

Soon after Shahid Kapoor’s video began doing rounds on the internet, varied reactions from fans came pouring in on his video. While one called him a “Real performer,” another said, “It’s ok brother those things happen.”

Others said, “Hota hain kabhi kabhi but comeback is stronger (These things happen at times, but his comeback is stronger),” “That is why he is a hero..” and “Loved him so sporting.”

Work front of Shahid Kapoor

Over the years, the star has featured in several films, with Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, Haider, and Udta Punjab being some of his iconic projects.

Up next, the actor will be seen in Deva, which will also star actress Pooja Hegde. Notably, the makers of Deva had also unveiled Kapoor’s look from the film earlier last month, and it oozed nothing but style and class.

ALSO READ: Deva: Shahid Kapoor's thriller with Pooja Hegde to release on THIS date; makers drop intriguing FIRST look