WATCH: Shahid Kapoor's REACTION to 'Jersey 400 crore' while cutting his birthday cake will make you smile

After riding high on the success of Kabir Singh, quickly got on to his next. The actor will be starring in Jersey and is currently shooting for the film in Chandigarh. He also celebrated his birthday on 25 February on the sets of Jersey. It wasn't a birthday away from family as his family including wife Mira Rajput and dad Pankaj Kapur were by his side. Shahid's birthday celebrations did the round on social media and his fans were more than elated to see the actor celebrating his special day.

However, this one video seems to have caught our attention since it shows Shahid's reaction to Jersey making a lot of money at the box office. In the video, Shahid can be seen cutting his birthday cake amid loud cheers when someone from the crew says "Jersey 400 crores". The actor, who heard it loud and clear, can be seen flashing his wide smile to the camera.

For the unversed, Kabir Singh went on to do massive business at the box office and collected Rs 350 crore plus. Naturally, the expectations from the actor are similar if not more. Check out the video below:

Mira Rajput also took to Instagram last evening and wished her hubby in the sweetest possible manner. The adorable duo never ceases to paint social media red with their love-filled photos. Meanwhile, Shahid is currently shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey remake. In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricket player and has undergone intense training for the same.

The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju productions. It will hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.

