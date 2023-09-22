WATCH: Shahid Kapoor's stunning new look sparks Haider nostalgia at event

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the film industry. He debuted in Bollywood in 2003 with Ken Ghosh's film Ishq Vishk. After that, Shahid carved a niche for himself with films like Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, Haider, Vivah, and many more. Recently, the actor was papped flaunting a new look to attend Pinkvilla's Masterclass shoot at National College. Fans started gushing over his look stating that it is giving major Haider vibes.

Shahid Kapoor's stunning new look sparks Haider's nostalgia at the event

A video on Instagram shows Shahid Kapoor attending our Masterclass shoot at National College in Mumbai. In the video, the actor mesmerized everyone with his stunning new look. He wore a blue shirt and paired it with a faded beige color suit. The actor also wore a pair of cool glasses and posed in style for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Shahid's new look, one fan wrote, "Haider vibe (fire emoji)." Another commented, "Haider 2 loading." "Very handsome," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

Speaking about his upcoming project, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shahid Kapoor are in talks for a big commercial entertainer.

“Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. It’s an out-and-out masala entertainer, and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers. The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

If things materialize, the film will go on floors in the first half of 2024 once Shahid is done shooting for the Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq. The source further added, “It’s in very early stages of discussion at the moment and there is no director associated with the script. Once Shahid agrees in principle on the script, Bhansali will scout for a director, as he wishes to get a top director on board the project. It’s a very commercial script, along the lines of two other films produced by SLB, Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back. SLB and team are hopeful that Shahid to come on board the film."

