WATCH: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gives shoutout to MIL Neliima Azeem; 'Can anybody dance like her'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are revered as one of the most adored couples in B-town, setting major couple goals. Mira's deep connection with Shahid’s family shines through social media posts. Recently, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to her mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem.

Mira Rajput is all praise for MIL Neliima Azeem’s dancing skills

Recently, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and delighted her followers by sharing a video featuring Neliima Azeem. The clip showcased the veteran actress and dancer exhibiting her remarkable Kathak dance skills with utmost grace. Dressed in a white salwar suit adorned with traditional ghungroos, she mesmerized viewers with her performance.

Sharing the captivating video on her Instagram stories, Mira captioned it, "Can anybody dance like her! @neliimazeem."

For those unfamiliar, Neliima Azeem is a renowned Kathak dancer who has received training under the tutelage of the legendary Birju Maharaj at Kalashram.

Mira Rajput’s heartfelt note for MIL on her birthday

Earlier, on Neliima Azeem's 65th birthday, Mira shared a picture with her mother-in-law along with a long note. Mira expressed, "Happy Birthday Mom. Your infectious laughter, warm hugs, twinkling smile and zest for life make you the one we all fight to be the favourite of. Yet we all know that your favourites are the grandkids because you spoil them unapologetically and are their Dadi Jaan. Mother, in law, but Mom from my heart. Our girls club reigns supreme, boys! @neliimaazeem."

In addition to her accomplished dancing career, Shahid Kapoor’s mother, Neliima Azeem, has showcased her acting talents in various Hindi films and television shows. Her notable appearances include roles in projects such as Sooryavansham, Chhota Sa Ghar, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, Amrapali, and Sans.

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput entered into wedlock in an arranged marriage ceremony on July 17, 2015. A year later, they embraced parenthood with the arrival of their firstborn daughter, Misha Kapoor. Their family joy expanded further in 2018 with the birth of their son, Zain.

