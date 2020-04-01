WATCH: Shakti Kapoor gets emotional while sharing the story of a 93 year old COVID 19 survivor

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Shakti Kapoor gets emotional and teary-eyed while sharing a story of a 93-year-old COVID-19 survivor and urges everyone to stay at home.

Coronavirus has spread across the world now. With the increase in the number of cases, the majority of the countries are experiencing a lockdown for the safety of the citizens. People have been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. While celebrities have been requesting citizens to stay indoors, Shakti Kapoor has shared an emotional story of a 93-year-old COVID-19 survivor from Italy which will leave you with teary-eyed. Sharing a video on his social media account, the Andaz Apna Apna actor wrote, "Please c it."

The 93-year-old man from Italy had recently recovered from Coronavirus. While walking out of the hospital, the doctor of that hospital reminded him of paying off the ventilator bill. The man, who had just been recovered started crying due to which the hospital authorities felt that the man did not have money. The survivor said that he has money, but he realised that he has so much to pay to God who has saved his life and given him an opportunity to live. Shakti Kapoor was so touched with this story that while narrating the story, the actor himself became emotional.

(Also Read: Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor to get a SPECIAL birthday surprise from father Shakti Kapoor; Deets Inside)

Through this story, Shakti Kapoor has urged the citizens to stay safe and stay indoors. Meanwhile, even Shakti Kapoor's daughter has been requesting fans to stay indoors and observe social distancing. The actress who is also home quarantined has been sharing what she is up to these days and how she is using up her time.

Check out Shakti Kapoor's video here:

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More