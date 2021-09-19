WATCH: Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her glowing skin as she soaks up the sun post workout session

While fans wait for Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut, the star kid is enjoying all the love that's coming her way on social media. Shanaya is quite popular on social media where she keeps an active presence and often treats fans to glimpses of her life. Her Instagram grid is filled with beautiful snaps, candid moments, and gorgeous photoshoots. On Saturday, Shanaya took to her gram and shared a video of herself soaking up the sun post her workout session. Along with posting the video, the diva added a little note which read, “here comes the sun #postworkout”

Shanaya uploaded the reel accompanied by a popular Beatles’ song ‘Here comes the sun’ as she posed in it. The video montage consisted of sunkissed selfies of the diva, where she flaunted her glowing skin. Within no time, her fans and followers bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The stunning beauty”, another social media user commented, “So prettyyyy”. Mother, Maheep Kapoor also left a comment on her daughter’s post. She called Shanaya her ‘sunshine’.

The star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut in a Dharma Productions film. A few months back, Shanaya's debut was announced by and well, since then, fans have been excited to see the new star kid on the block. A few months ago, while making the announcement, she articulated, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.