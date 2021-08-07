WATCH: Shanaya Kapoor’s weekend mood is all about goofy fitness breaks and contagious laughters

Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up to make her bollywood debut in collaboration with Dharma productions, often takes to her social media to share quirky videos and pictures of herself. On Friday, August 6, the daughter of Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor once again left her followers mesmerised with yet another peppy clip. The short video features her unfiltered goofy and lazy nature that has received much-appreciation from her followers.

In the video, Shanaya hits the gym, however her laziness seemingly distracts the star-kid from performing her usual workout routine. At first, Shanaya Kapoor tries to pretend that she is sleeping, however, soon after when the camera pans, the star-kid breaks into a contagious laughter. To complete her gym look, Shanaya opted for an all- black athleisure with no makeup on. While sharing the clip, she wrote, “today’s mood at the gym”.

Take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep was all hearts upon seeing her daughter’s goofy nature. Followers of the star-kid also went on to compliment the ‘cute’ yet ‘lousy’ nature of Shanaya. A few users found her mood absolutely relatable as they articulated ‘I feel you’.

On Thursday, Shanaya Kapoor flaunted her dramatic and unapologetic self on the gram by sharing a stunning photo of herself. The picture did not only impress fans, but even BFFs and were left love struck by the post. In terms of work, just a few months ago, Shanaya confirmed her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions on social media.

