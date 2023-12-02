WATCH: Shanaya Kapoor serves major fitness goals in new workout video; fans call her ‘power girl’

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is poised to make her highly anticipated debut in the film industry. Even prior to stepping into the limelight, the budding star has garnered a substantial fan following, thanks to her vibrant presence on social media. She consistently shares entertaining reels, photographs featuring her besties Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, and provides fans with glimpses into her preparations for the upcoming debut.

These insights include snapshots from her belly dance classes, workout sessions, and more. In a recent social media post, Shanaya delighted her followers by sharing a video showcasing her impressive strength, as she effortlessly deadlifted 60 kgs.

Shanaya Kapoor offered a glimpse into her workout regimen

On December 1st, Shanaya Kapoor kicked off the final month of the year on a notably healthy note by sharing a video on Instagram. The clip featured her confidently lifting a 60 kg barbell while dressed in a comfortable ensemble of shorts and a crop top. With apparent ease, Shanaya engaged in the workout under the guidance of her trainer. Accompanying the video, the actress captioned, "60 kgs," followed by a series of cheerful emojis.

The post received positive reactions from Shanaya's social media circle, including her cousin Khushi Kapoor, who enthusiastically exclaimed, "Wohooo." Actor Jibraan Khan expressed his approval with a punch emoticon. Fans flooded the comments section with applause and fire emojis, with one admirer referring to Shanaya as a 'power girl.'

Shanaya Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Shanaya has commenced the second schedule of her forthcoming film, Vrushabha. The movie is prominently led by the legendary actor Mohanlal.

Shanaya, eagerly anticipating her role in the upcoming film Vrushabha, conveyed her excitement to PTI, expressing eagerness to face the camera and learn from the project's vast potential. She finds the captivating storyline to be a source of inspiration. Being associated with a production featuring significant industry names and made on a grand scale, Shanaya sees this as a dream opportunity for a young actor. Early in her career, the prospect of contributing to such a project is both thrilling and inspiring. Grateful for the experience, she feels honored to work alongside legendary actor Mohanlal in the film, considering it a dream come true.

