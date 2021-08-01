WATCH: Shanaya Kapoor ‘SPAMS’ followers with her ‘big blue energy’, pairs ripped denim with funky sneakers

Shanaya Kapoor, who is gearing up to make her bollywood debut with Dharma productions, already enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. The rookie actor often takes to her Instagram profile to chronicle special moments of her life by sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself. On Saturday night, Shanaya blew away the minds of her followers with her latest clips that displays her unapologetic and carefree self. Donning a blue crop top paired with stylish ripped denim, Shanaya was seen moving gracefully in front of the camera.

Striking stunning poses, the star-kid added some funk to her chic look with cool sneakers. Statement choker necklace and minimalistic makeup kept her look simple yet elegant. Be it playing with her hair or twirling in front of the mirror, Shanaya appeared to be in a jovial mood as she kick-started her weekend. While sharing the post, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor said, “big blue energy tonight #spamming”.

Take a look:

As soon as the videos surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it amassed a thunderous response from her followers. ’s daughter, Suhana Khan was all hearts as she cheered for her best friend and flooded Shanaya’s comment section with blue heart emoticons. Just a couple of months ago, Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram, leaving fans rejoiced.

She said, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. The news was announced alongside a series of stunning photographs from her bikini photoshoot that left fans impressed.

