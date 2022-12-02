WATCH Sharon Stone’s EPIC REACTION on realising Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her

Shah Rukh Khan has been trending since the morning after his pictures and videos from the Red Sea Film Festival has gone viral. The actor received an honorary award recognizing his contribution to the film industry. To note, the Pathaan actor was among a host of celebrities from across the world including American actor Sharon Stone, British director Guy Ritchie, iconic filmmaker Oliver Stone, Egyptian icon Yousra, AR Rahman, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra. Well, currently a video of Sharon Stone ’s reaction has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The actor was starstruck when she realised that the Bollywood superstar was sitting next to her. Her reaction was caught on camera. Shah Rukh Khan addressed other icons present at the event and said if Stone let him sit with her, he promises to look at her for the rest of his life. Sharon Stone is overwhelmed as she gestures with an open mouth.

On receiving the award, the actor said, “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Take a look here: