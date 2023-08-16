WATCH: Sharvari Wagh's workout video serves as the best midweek motivation; fans react

Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is known for maintaining a well-toned physique and a healthy lifestyle. And, her sculpted body serves as a source of inspiration for her fans. Time and again, Wagh consistently demonstrates her strong commitment to her gym sessions and workout routines, showcasing the effort she dedicates. Today on August 16, the actress again shared a workout video and driving away her mid-week blues while also motivating netizens to burn some calories.

Sharvari Wagh serves fitspiration with inspiring workout video

Sharvari, who was filming her upcoming action movie Vedaa alongside John Abraham in Jodhpur, has recently returned back to Mumbai after completing her shoot. She portrays the lead character of Vedaa in this thrilling action film directed by Nikkhil. Although there's limited information available about the actor's character in the movie, what is certain is that she will be engaging in some high-energy action scenes. To achieve this, Wagh has been putting in a lot of effort during her training.

The actress consistently offers glimpses of her rigorous workout sessions on her social media, serving as a great source of motivation for fans. Sharing yet another workout video on her social media, Sharvari is seen engaged in her workout routine.

She captioned the video as, “Canttt feeewl my arms while typingg..”, along with a raised arms emoji.

As soon as she posted the video, fans flooded her comment section with fire and red heart emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “ Nice form and range in all three variations,” while another user wrote, “You Go gurrlll,” along with two sparkling emojis. One more user wrote, “Superb”, and added a fire emoji. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Sharvari Wagh celebrated her birthday with her rumored boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal

The actress is rumored to be in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal, the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal. Earlier in June this year, Sharvari shared a bunch of pictures from her birthday celebration on her Instagram handle wherein she was seen posing with her BFFs including her rumored boyfriend Sunny Kaushal. Sharing the post, the actress wrote a heartfelt note. Her note said, “4 hours of free pass to eat cake & dance with my favourite people. Thank you all soooo much for the hugs, kisses & lots of birthday wishes! I’m full with love & gratitude!”

Work Front

Meanwhile, apart from Vedaa, Sharvari Wagh will also be seen in Maharaja with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. She is also a part of YRF's coveted spy universe. However, the details of the same are currently under wraps.

