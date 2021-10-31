WATCH: Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha visits Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat after Aryan Khan’s bail

Bollywood actress and Shatrughan Sinha’s wife, Poonam Sinha visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat today after the superstar’s son, Aryan Khan was released from jail on Saturday morning. Aryan Khan, along with two others – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month, in connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. After being lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail for over three weeks, the three of them were granted bail on Thursday, 28th October, by the Bombay High Court. Aryan walked out of jail on the morning of Saturday, October 30th, after the completion of all necessary paperwork.

On Saturday morning, SRK's bodyguard Ravi walked inside Arthur Road Jail to get Aryan out of jail. As soon as Aryan came out, the star kid was surrounded by media and fans. This afternoon, Poonam Sinha was seen reaching Shah Rukh’s residence, Mannat, in a car. The actress, donning an off-white salwar suit, got out of the car, and entered the superstar’s bungalow, while the paps clicked her from a distance. After Aryan’s release, many personalities from B’Town took to social media to express their relief. Aryan’s friends, cousins, and sister Suhana Khan posted throwback pictures with the 23-year-old too.

Take a look at Poonam Sinha’s video:

As Shah Rukh Khan returned with his son Aryan, on Saturday, fans rejoiced with open hearts outside Mannat. Fans, as well as media personnel, could be seen gathered outside to welcome the star home. A banner of 'Stay Strong Aryan Khan' was also seen outside Mannat. The scene looked nothing short of a grand celebration, for Aryan’s much-awaited homecoming.

